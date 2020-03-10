Barclays PLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Kelly Services worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 294,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,845 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.80. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.89%.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $178,661.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,458.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

