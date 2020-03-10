Barclays PLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $879.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.98. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 5.89%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

