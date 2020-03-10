Barclays PLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,669 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Kraton worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 828,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 67,668 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 626,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 51,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 342,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 145,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Kraton from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Kraton from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kraton from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:KRA opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20. Kraton Corp has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $331.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). Kraton had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $408.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraton Corp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

