Barclays PLC Purchases 28,324 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,324 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Slack were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Slack by 509.4% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WORK opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $66,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,441.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Marc L. Andreessen sold 60,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $1,460,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,796 shares of company stock valued at $5,094,813.

WORK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Slack in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.76.

Slack Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

