Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 581.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,283 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Shockwave Medical worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 244.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.76.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 119.06% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $179,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 169,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $7,454,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 588,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,826,816.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

