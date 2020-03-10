Barclays PLC Sells 361,500 Shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Barclays PLC cut its position in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,500 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of MSG Networks worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 71.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in MSG Networks by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MSG Networks by 109.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 152,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $832,355.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSG Networks stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. MSG Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.87.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSGN shares. Guggenheim cut MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

