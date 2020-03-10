Barclays PLC Sells 40,330 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,330 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Extreme Networks worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXTR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,377,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,988 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1,527.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 606,050 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $2,688,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 450,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 244,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXTR. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $571.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

