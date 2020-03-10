Barclays PLC Sells 90,249 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,249 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth about $17,259,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 108.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 106.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 141,460 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 9.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

SNN opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.