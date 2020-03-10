Barclays Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for zooplus (ETR:ZO1)

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €95.00 ($110.47) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €96.44 ($112.14).

ETR:ZO1 traded down €1.80 ($2.09) on Tuesday, hitting €95.80 ($111.40). The stock had a trading volume of 43,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The business’s fifty day moving average is €87.65 and its 200 day moving average is €96.73. The company has a market cap of $697.52 million and a PE ratio of -96.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. zooplus has a 52 week low of €69.30 ($80.58) and a 52 week high of €126.80 ($147.44).

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

