Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.34% of Barrett Business Services worth $15,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,578,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

BBSI opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $95.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.83.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $42,899.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $498,258.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,037.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,468 shares of company stock worth $1,121,038 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti cut their target price on Barrett Business Services from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Barrett Business Services from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.75.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

