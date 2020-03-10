Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Boosts Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,227 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.25% of eBay worth $70,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,147 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of eBay by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 28,107 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.68.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,457. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

