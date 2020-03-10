Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Decreases Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 983,759 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,118,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.22.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

