Bata (BTA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $173.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded 35% lower against the dollar. Bata has a market cap of $34,048.00 and approximately $173.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007518 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.