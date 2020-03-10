Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 146.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,491,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,429,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.54% of Bausch Health Companies worth $373,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 18,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 294,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,734. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BHC. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.65.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

