Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$2.50. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTE. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.44.

Baytex Energy stock traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,046,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,257. The firm has a market cap of $353.12 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.65. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$0.57 and a one year high of C$3.13.

In other news, Director Trudy Marie Curran bought 29,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 158,219 shares in the company, valued at C$284,794.20.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

