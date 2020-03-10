Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Laurentian cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.44.

Shares of TSE BTE traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.64. The company had a trading volume of 23,046,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$0.57 and a one year high of C$3.13. The firm has a market cap of $353.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.65.

In related news, Director Trudy Marie Curran acquired 29,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,219 shares in the company, valued at C$284,794.20.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

