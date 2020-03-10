Beacon Hits Market Cap of $141,042.74 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 62.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. Beacon has a total market cap of $141,042.74 and $264.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 31% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00266699 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004673 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00014308 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000173 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 209.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,324,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,189,132 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

