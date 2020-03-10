Beam Hits Market Capitalization of $28.22 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a market cap of $28.22 million and $30.99 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00006216 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam Profile

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 57,215,320 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

