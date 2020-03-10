BeatzCoin Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 91.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $719,639.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 61.9% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000204 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,434,451,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

