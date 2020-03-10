Bezant Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $174,811.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.82 or 0.02515535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00213530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00124893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,675,628 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.