Bezop Hits Market Cap of $159,057.86 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. Bezop has a market cap of $159,057.86 and approximately $1,114.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezop token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, LATOKEN, CoinBene and IDEX. During the last seven days, Bezop has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.26 or 0.02502509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00214808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00051707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00124995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Bezop Profile

Bezop’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CoinBene, Livecoin, LATOKEN, TOPBTC, IDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

