BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,873,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264,822 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.82% of BGC Partners worth $17,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 158,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BGC Partners by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BGC Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in BGC Partners by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGCP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 50,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,526. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.39.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.21%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.