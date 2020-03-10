BHPCoin (BHP) Price Hits $0.78

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $15.71 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00009801 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, BCEX and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BHPCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.82 or 0.02515535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00213530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00124893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012220 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html.

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

BHPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, BCEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BHPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.