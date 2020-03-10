Bilibili (BILI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect Bilibili to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

