Binance Coin Market Cap Tops $3.25 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and approximately $418.85 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin token can currently be purchased for about $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, AirSwap, Bancor Network, IDEX, Trade Satoshi, DDEX, FCoin, HitBTC, LBank, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.