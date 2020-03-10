BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Issues Earnings Results

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BTAI opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $597.97 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

