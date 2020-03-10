Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Cut to C$1.75

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target dropped by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.09% from the company’s current price.

BIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Laurentian set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.40.

Shares of TSE:BIR traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,859. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $369.65 million and a PE ratio of 9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.00.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

