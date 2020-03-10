Bismuth (BIS) Trading Down 30% Over Last Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $651,492.50 and approximately $3,449.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009391 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.