BitBay (BAY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,205.00

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, BitBay has traded up 60.5% against the dollar. One BitBay coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Cryptopia. BitBay has a market cap of $15.17 million and approximately $2,205.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00024214 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005719 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitBay Coin Profile

BAY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market.

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

