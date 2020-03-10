Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $90,598.60 and $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,639,250 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

