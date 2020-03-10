bitCNY Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.01 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $321.55 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.76 or 0.02515249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00215022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051354 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00125203 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012265 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,357,700 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

