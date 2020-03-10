BitCoen Price Down 10.8% This Week (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, BitCoen has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $89,636.42 and approximately $238.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.95 or 0.02932507 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,001.44 or 1.01598733 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

