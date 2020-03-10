Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Tops $0.0367 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $676,715.59 and $26.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000036 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000142 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

