Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.22 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and approximately $4.65 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Bitfinex, Upbit and BTC Markets.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00721486 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000420 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,314,475 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Independent Reserve, Trade Satoshi, Koinim, BX Thailand, WazirX, DragonEX, Sistemkoin, Exmo, Ovis, C2CX, Bittylicious, TOPBTC, Tidex, Braziliex, Coinsquare, Bleutrade, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinFalcon, YoBit, FCoin, Vebitcoin, Poloniex, Bitstamp, Coinfloor, Fatbtc, Bitbank, Gatecoin, BitBay, Trade By Trade, Instant Bitex, OKCoin International, Exrates, Bitfinex, CoinEx, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, EXX, BTC Markets, Zebpay, WEX, Bitbns, Bitso, Coinone, BTCC, ChaoEX, BitForex, BtcTrade.im, Bisq, Bibox, Coinroom, BTC Trade UA, ACX, Liquid, Koineks, CEX.IO, DSX, QBTC, Kraken, Cryptohub, xBTCe, COSS, Indodax, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Buda, ABCC, B2BX, UEX, Kucoin, BiteBTC, Mercatox, OKEx, Cryptomate, cfinex, CoinBene, Altcoin Trader, bitFlyer, BigONE, BitMarket, Coindeal, Cobinhood, Coinnest, Bittrex, Bitsane, GOPAX, Coinrail, Mercado Bitcoin, SouthXchange, Zaif, CoinExchange, Coinbase Pro, Coinbe, QuadrigaCX, CoinTiger, Iquant, CPDAX, HBUS, Graviex, Bit-Z, Bitinka, Huobi, RightBTC, Upbit, Coinhub, Livecoin, MBAex, Kuna, Bit2C, Korbit, Coinsuper, Crex24, Liqui, Bithumb, Gate.io, Koinex, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, IDCM, Stocks.Exchange, Negocie Coins, Allcoin, HitBTC and Binance. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

