Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Down 19.2% This Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $198.51 or 0.02504988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Coinsquare, FCoin and Coinbit. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.64 billion and $1.91 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00213888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00125049 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012199 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,320,990 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, IDAX, Bibox, OKEx, Koinex, YoBit, DragonEX, Bitfinex, BigONE, Trade Satoshi, OTCBTC, Coinsquare, CoinZest, Upbit, CoinEx, Binance, CoinBene, Bitbns, MBAex, Bithumb, Hotbit, Bit-Z, Altcoin Trader, BX Thailand, Gate.io, Huobi, WazirX, Cobinhood, Indodax, Kucoin, SouthXchange, Coinbit, Kraken, Korbit, FCoin, Bitkub, Poloniex, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Bittrex and Bitrue. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

