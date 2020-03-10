BitcoiNote (BTCN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $53.00

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 48.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $19,626.84 and approximately $53.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,318,095 coins. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

