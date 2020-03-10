Bitcore (BTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $189.00

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $189.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00003914 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, QBTC, Cryptopia and Exrates. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,875.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.69 or 0.02535566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.14 or 0.03417466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00633637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00695063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00086203 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00027221 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00526178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,133,531 coins and its circulating supply is 17,632,572 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc.

Bitcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bit-Z, Exrates, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, HitBTC and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

