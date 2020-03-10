BitGreen (BITG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $81,162.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. BitGreen has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $81,162.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitGreen has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00004479 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, STEX and CoinExchange.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00024226 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.95 or 0.02932507 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010099 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00018646 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000255 BTC.

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen's total supply is 10,437,244 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. BitGreen's official Twitter account is @

BitGreen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

