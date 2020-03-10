BitNewChain (BTN) Price Hits $0.0117 on Exchanges

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One BitNewChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z. BitNewChain has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $754.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitNewChain has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00692922 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001935 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitNewChain Profile

BitNewChain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitNewChain

BitNewChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

