Bitstar Price Tops $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (BITS)

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Bitstar coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Bitstar has a total market cap of $123,035.35 and $14.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitstar has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002178 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Bitstar

Bitstar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitstar’s total supply is 21,093,269 coins. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitstar is www.bitstarcoin.com. The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitstar

Bitstar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitstar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitstar using one of the exchanges listed above.

