bitUSD (BITUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $97.00

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00011117 BTC on exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. bitUSD has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $97.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bitUSD has traded down 40% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.00 or 0.02509395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00212051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00050954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00124439 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,172,360 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

