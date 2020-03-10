Blacer Coin (BLCR) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00266341 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004710 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013175 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 174% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

