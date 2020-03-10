Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Raymond James

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.70 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday.

Shares of BDI traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.50. 62,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,180. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

