Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Shares of REYN stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.03. 549,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,716. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REYN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

