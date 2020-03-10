BlackBerry (TSE:BB) PT Lowered to C$7.80

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Pi Financial from C$9.50 to C$7.80 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded up C$0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.77. 3,969,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.88. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of C$5.15 and a 52 week high of C$13.74.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$370.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara Gayle Stymiest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.48, for a total value of C$84,800.00.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

