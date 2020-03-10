BlackCoin Price Tops $0.0271 on Major Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $10,450.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024618 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,823,785 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

