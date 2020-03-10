Blackmoon Hits Market Cap of $4.51 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Blackmoon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00001052 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, Bancor Network and Liqui. In the last week, Blackmoon has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Blackmoon has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $707.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blackmoon Token Profile

Blackmoon was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG. The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmooncrypto.com.

Blackmoon Token Trading

Blackmoon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, Liqui and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

