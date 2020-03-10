Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) CEO James Keenan Acquires 60,489 Shares

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) CEO James Keenan purchased 60,489 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $244,375.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,342.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $310.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 0.73. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.30.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 94.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

