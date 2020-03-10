BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after buying an additional 130,314 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $477,976,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 597,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,408,000 after buying an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.64.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $419.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.54 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $528.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.