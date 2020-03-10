BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) CFO Purchases $37,290.00 in Stock

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) CFO Paul L. Davis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,898. The firm has a market cap of $790.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

